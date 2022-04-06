The positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at 9.79%

The Health Department reported this Wednesday in its noon update that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 it is at 9.79%, the highest percentage since February 14, when it stood at 9.04%.

Earlier, the agency indicated in a tweet that the preliminary positivity amounted to 10.3%. A similar percentage had not been reported on the island since last February 11, when 10.29% was reported, according to the BioPortal of Health data.

The doctor rafael irizarryprofessor of biostatistics at Harvard University, told the The new day that this new upturn that is going through Puerto Rico is similar to what happened on the same date last yearwhen the incidence of the virus increased and then exacerbated after Easter.

In addition, the increase in infections occurs at a time when the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variant is circulating on the island. Although the specific effects of this subvariant are unknown, the medical community pointed out that it could be more contagious than the mutations of the virus that had already been experienced on the island.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus not be greater than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

The agency did not report deaths from the virus in its report today, so the total accumulated deaths in this line remains at 4,171.

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 increased to 51and is broken down into 42 adults and nine pediatric patients.

An adult remains in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and connected to a ventilator. No pediatric case is in intensive care.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 131, while the number of probable cases amounts to 228.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,530 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,666,715 have completed the series of doses (86.7%).

In addition, 170,452 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,426,750 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, representing 59.8% of the eligible population.