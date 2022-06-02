The possibility of replacing Amber Heard with Bruce Campbell in ‘Aquaman 2’ gains strength and he speaks out | Film and Television

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp has made noise around the world, from its first allegations to the judge’s verdict. And just as it affected him until he lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean -presumably, because others point out that it was because of his continuous delays to the set- now it is the actress who could lose one of her most popular roles in recent years.

This is Mera, the DC heroine who made her film debut in Aquaman (2018) and was played by Heard. Although in the comics it was conceived as the support of the hero and his romantic interest, it seems that the factory had taken the current course that it follows in the vignettes and was going to make it a key part of the DC Extended Universe. She came out in the post-credits scene of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but now everything seems to indicate that this role will be lost.

Although there will always be the question of whether Zack Snyder will take the reins of the DCEU again, what many have clearer is that the American does not have much chance of putting on the suit of the aquatic heroine again. In fact, they have arranged a somewhat crazy petition that already has three million signatures… And of which the protagonist has already spoken about it:

Bruce Campbell has been chosen to replace Amber Heard, but by the fans. It seems that viewers have chosen to take it with humor and put one of the most celebrated cult actors of recent years in front. Those who do not know him have surely seen him recently: he makes a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessperhaps one of the most remembered.

No, he does not belong to one of the Illuminati, although he does star in that post-credits scene that divided movie theaters between anger and laughter. He is a very close friend of sam raimi, so he is already a regular in his films. in the trilogy spider-man, in fact, he appears in each of his installments: in the first, he is the presenter of the initial combat; in the second he is the worker who guards the door of the theater where Mary Jane performs; and in the third, the maìtre of the restaurant where Peter wants to propose to his girl.

Therefore, experience in films of the genre would not be a problem, not even for himself. And it is that the proposal has gone viral on social networks, reaching the actor with an image that shows that it has already exceeded the figure of three million signatures. Her response from him? “Send me a script” in an apparently serious tone.

Are there chances of this happening?

Obviously, there is a chance that Heard will finally be replaced. Initially, it is predicted that the role of the actress will be reduced to the maximum until it becomes practically anecdotal; although the networks ask for names like Scarlett Johansson either Emilia Clarke so that the arc of the character -very relevant to the development of the plot- remains intact.

What is not expected is that his role will be retaken by the revered Bruce Campbell, that although it would be ideal to feed the next two years with memes, it would end up becoming Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom in a spoof movies. That yes, for dreaming, that does not remain.

It must be remembered that Warner was the first to leave out of the saga fantastic animals to Johnny Depp after everything that happened, so it would not be surprising if he did exactly the same with Heard; especially after the turn it has had regarding public opinion. But to find out, we will have to wait for the premiere of the sequel to the film directed by james wan.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom It will premiere on March 17, 2023.