The Possible Alignment of Club América for its friendly match against Tigres

As part of the activities that the America club in this FIFA datethe set will be measured this Wednesday afternoon against the set of tigers, a team that has been working in a good way in the MX League. This way Ferdinand Ortiz You will have the opportunity to move your players to learn more about their style of play.

This confrontation will help you to know the qualities of some players who have not been present as starters and who could be efficient starting a game. Therefore, several modifications are expected to be made, taking into account that two of their players have been called to Mexican team and you won’t have them.

William Ochoa and Henry Martin they will be absent tonight, so those elements that have been part of the azulcrema bench would have the availability for this duel, as in the case of Oscar Jimenez in the goal and again bet with Federico Vinas up front to have a good result despite being friendly.

Possible line-up of Club America

Goalkeeper: Oscar Jimenez

Defenses: Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Jordan Silva and Jorge Meré

Midfielders: Santiago Naveda, Alvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan dos Santos

Forwards: Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas and Alejandro Zendejas