The Possible Alignment of Club América for its match against FC Juárez

The America club is showing better performance on the court and is looking to string together his third consecutive victory in the MX Leagueafter what was done against Toluca and the Necaxa Rays under the directions of Ferdinand Ortiz. Apparently, the next rival of the azulcremas, the Juarez Braves they are the weakest in this Closure 2022but the Eagles They should not be trusted and even less at home to be able to add the three units and ensure their place in the reclassification.

11 Club America starter

For this confrontation Matchday 13 of the MX Leaguethe America club would be using under the three poles the always reliable services of William Ochoa; while in defense Jorge Mere, Sebastian Caceres and on the sides with Jorge Sanchez, Luis Fernando Fuentes; in midfield with the viable return of Peter Aquinasaccompanied by Richard Sanchez; in the attack with Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Roger Martinez and at the tip with Federico Vinas.

It should be remembered that the America club It is placed in the fifteenth position of the General Table with 13 units as a result of its three wins, four draws and five losses to have 14 goals for and 16 goals against. those of Coapa they still have the opportunity to place themselves in the playoff zone, since five duels are coming up, the first against those of Ferrettiwill follow Xolos from Tijuana, leon fc, UANL Tigers and close with The Blue Cross Machine.

.