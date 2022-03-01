The Possible Alignment of Club América for its match against Querétaro

The America club is one of the teams that is surprising in this tournament and the result of the last duel in the MX League Come in Blue Cross and Saints, prevented the set of Santiago Solari, fell to the last position of the general table. In this way, the Eagles have the opportunity to recompose the flight in this double day that is coming where on Tuesday, March 1, they will face Queretaro.

The azulcremas will receive the white roosters at Aztec stadium, enclosure in which they have not been able to win. However, the team Coapa He still hopes to get back on track on this date, to be able to seek the Repechage and even, if the numbers allow it, to reach the direct qualifying zone for the Liguilla, so this duel is of vital importance.

For the results to be positive, Solari will have to analyze which players were functional for him during the previous matches, which others have not been sufficient for each of the positions, giving opportunity to those who, due to various situations, are not starters, but who respond, in addition to possibly integrating as a change to Henry Martin after his medical review, who has been one of the ones who fights the most in the offensive zone.

The possible alignment of America

In this way, there is a good chance that Solari’s formation will come out this way for the matchup against Queretaro: in the goal, continuity will be given to Memo Ochoa; in defense no adjustment is expected leaving Jorge Sanchez and louis sources as lateral, as well as Jordan Silva and Bruno Valdez of plants; santiago naveda as containment and in attacking midfield Alvaro Fidalgo already Diego Valdes: finally to Mauro Lainez and Alexander Zendejas as extremes, giving again the opportunity to Federico Vinas as tip.