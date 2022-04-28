Sports

The Possible Alignment of Club América for the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Next Saturday the America club will be receiving Blue Cross in the last game of the regular phase, where he will have to get the three points in his attempt to qualify for the Liguilla directly. Although it will depend on other results, the job of the Eagles will be to get the victory in that confrontation at home.

For this duel, it is expected that there will not be many modifications in the azulcrema box, mainly because the team that has been there already has a base that has worked very well for Ferdinand Ortizso moving him abruptly in these important games could deteriorate the squad and leave an unfavorable result.

We already saw a bit of the incorporation of Peter Aquinasso it could be one of the necessary changes for this match, in this way, the line-up that Tano would have would give the Peruvian the opportunity to start the match, since he can be seen a little more recovered from his injury and with better capabilities.

Possible Alignment of America in the Young Classic

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa
Defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, and Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes and Federico Viñas

