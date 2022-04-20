The Possible Alignment of Club América for their match against Club León

This Wednesday the America club must get the three points because some clubs ousted the group from its position in the general table. In this way tonight’s game is of vital importance for the squad of Ferdinand Ortizwho will have to face the losses he has to have a competitive team.

Although another relevant duel is coming next weekend and the ideal would be to do some rotation due to the physical load, it is also important to mention that at least a base should be maintained so that the players feel coordinated within the field. of game, so small adjustments could make a difference.

This time America would not have BrunoValdes, since he came out in the duel before Tijuana and although it was nothing serious, it is possible that he will be rested for his next duel. In addition, ‘Tano’ recovers Peter Aquinas Already Juan Oteroso one of these two players could have minutes for this matchup.

Possible alignment of America

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa

Defenses: Jorge, Mere, Sebastian Caceres, and Luis Fuentes

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo

Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes and Federico Viñas