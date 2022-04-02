The Possible Alignment of Club América for their match against Necaxa

The Eagles of America have two trumps (Saints and Toluca) in this Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguethe team from the capital must close with force the last six remaining duels of the regular phase, beginning this Saturday, April 2 with his visit to the Aguascalientes Victory Stadium to face the pupils of Jaime Lozano.

America’s probable starting eleven

the coach of Coapa, Fernando OrtizI would be using the services of the captain William Ochoa; in defense BrunoValdes, Jordan Silva (who stands out for his efficiency behind), on the wings, Miguel Layún, Louis Ferdinand Fuentes; in midfield with the viable return of Pedro Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, in the extremes Alexander Zendejas accompanied by Roger Martinez while on the attack Federico Vinas.

It should be noted that all the elements are committed to the project, as happened these days with the azulcrema helmsman, who did not make the trip to his native country after the death of his mother, the Americanist team prepared hard for this duel of the Matchday 12 of the MX League.

Point out that the America from Ortiz wants to recover mentally after the two defeats of the Eagle Tour, where they were measured against tigers and scratchedboth friendly clashes resulted in 2-1.