The Possible Alignment of Club América for their match against Toluca

Facing the eleventh commitment of the America club at the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguethe workouts are carried out energetically in Coapa with the aim of being prepared to give a better sporting spectacle against Toluca FC, in front of the faithful azulcrema fans that will meet at the Aztec stadium. Consequently, the azulcremas will seek at all costs to resume flight hand in hand with Ortizto add the first three points at home.

Possible Alignment of America

interim coach, Ferdinand Ortizhas the great responsibility of making the capital team work better, after taking office and only accumulates one point with the goalless draw against Chivas at National Classic, and defeat against Monterey of Vucetich. In response, he would be starting the Matchday 11 with Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez and Henry Martin.

The Eagles they need to give more delivery on the field and the confrontation against the scarlet will be their opportunity to leave a good taste in the mouth, although America will meet again with the controversial referee, Óscar Mejía. If they achieve victory, the azulcremas would reach 10 units to forget their current position in the General Table, and have a little “peace of mind” in the pause of the MX League Due to the FIFA date, where by the way, they were summoned to the Mexican team from Gerardo Martino three elements of Coapa: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez and Henry Martin.