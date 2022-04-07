The possible alignments of the Eintracht Frankfurt-FC Barc…

FC Barcelona continues its path in Europe after notably beating Galatasaray in the round of 16. The Barça team arrives in good form after a streak of 13 games without losing, where he has 10 wins, the last 4 consecutive, and 3 draws. The culés hope to start the tie on the right foot and hit the table early so as not to suffer more than necessary.

At 9:00 p.m. it will be the duel that pits the azulgranas against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Germans come into the game with three consecutive draws behind them, so the Catalans have to take advantage of their better form. To do this, Xavi Hernández will make use of his ‘gala’ eleven. The Terrassa coach warned at a press conference that he does not intend to rotate, despite the five warnings that the team has. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Galatasaray

XI of Eintracht Frankfurt: trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić;Lindstrøm, Borré, Kamada﻿

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Eric García, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran

Ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper is indisputable. His ownership is not in doubt and except for a last-minute injury, he will be under the 3 posts of the Camp Nou goal. The goalkeeper accumulates four clean sheets in the last five games, and it arrives at its best moment of the season. Xavi trusts the former Mönchengladbach player 100% and hopes he continues his good run in this match.

Araujo-Pique-Garcia-Alba

Barça arrives with a very weak right flank. Dani Alves is not registered and Sergiño Dest is injured, so Ronald Araújo would be the one to act as right back. The central duo would be made up of Eric García and Gerard Piqué, who seem to begin to understand each other perfectly on the field. On the left lane, the untouchable Jordi Alba is expected. In the rear three of the four members are warnedAraújo being the only one out of ‘danger’, so they will have to ‘walk’ carefully on the Germans’ ground.

Busquets-De Jong-Pedri

The core of Barça would come out of memory. Xavi would start with his favorite trident. If Busquets sees the yellow, he could miss the second leg, so he could be conditioned. De Jong hopes to continue showing his high level against the Germans. Pedri will be the one to lead the midfield after his last stellar performances. Gavi, like ‘Busi’, is also warned, so if he had minutes, he would have to avoid a warning at all costs.

Dembele-Aubameyang-Ferran

The attack zone is where Xavi has the most doubts in terms of names. There are many options and variations that Egarense has. However, the coach is expected to go out with attackers who are in better shape.. Dembelé would repeat the starting role after his great performance against Sevilla. Ferran, would occupy the left wing and hopes to return to ‘wet’ in Europe, where he has not scored since the first leg against Napoli. Finally, ‘Auba’ would continue to occupy the center of the attack, since he has earned it with his tremendous form. On a more negative note, Luuk de Jong and, mainly, Memphis Depay will be absent through injury, so Xavi will have fewer variants in the offense.