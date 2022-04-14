The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Eintracht Fran…

FC Barcelona will host Eintracht Frankfurt after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The azulgrana team arrives at a ‘sweet’ moment after beating Levante last weekend, with a comeback in between. The Catalans add 15 games without losing, where he has 11 wins and 4 drawsand they hope to qualify for the semifinals taking advantage of the location and continue their path in the Europa League in search of the title.

At 9:00 p.m. it will be the duel between the Blaugrana and the German team. The Germans arrive at the game without knowing the victory for five games, with 4 defeats and a draw. However, those led by Xavi are bound to win, and the one from Terrassa will hold nothing back, so everything indicates that he will come out with his best possible eleven, although some surprises are not ruled out. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Eintracht Frankfurt

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran﻿

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran﻿ XI of Eintracht Frankfurt: trapp; Hinteregger, Hasebe, N’Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Santos Borré, Kamada

Ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper is ‘sweet’. In the last League match, he was decisive for the victory of FC Barcelona, where he left a couple of saves to remember and a criminal detained. He continues to justify his status as ‘indisputable’, and despite the rumors that the Catalans are looking for competition for him, the Teuton continues to show why he has owned the Camp Nou goal for so many years.

Dest-Araújo-Garcia-Alba

Barça recovers an important piece for the ‘final’ on Thursday. Sergiño Dest, who has not played with the Catalans since the return leg against Galatasaray, managed to recover in time to face Eintracht and would occupy the right wing. The central defense is in doubt due to the physical condition of Gerard Piqué, but everything indicates that Araújo and García would be the starting defenders. On his side, Jordi Alba remains indisputable on the left side. García and Alba, the same case as Piqué, are still warned, so they could miss the semifinals if they see the yellow card.

Busquets-De Jong-Pedri

Xavi would return to his trusted trident. Terrassa’s coach has rotated him in recent games, resting Frenkie de Jong in the first leg in Frankfurt and Pedri against Levante last weekend. Now, as continuity in the European competition is at stake, Hernández would not be willing to take risks and would bet on his three best assets in the middle of the field. However, being warned and accumulating so many minutes in his legs, Busquets could start from the bench to make room for Gaviwhich is also at risk of suspension but rested at Ciudad de Valencia.

Dembele-Aubameyang-Ferran

The forward is the area that most generates doubts in the Blaugrana team. Barça’s attackers are in very good shape and Xavi can only choose three. In principle, Hernández is expected to go out with his ‘untouchables’ Ferran Torres and PE Aubameyang. Meanwhile, the right band is where there is more uncertainty. Dembélé is going through his best moment in years, while Adama has gone from more to less. Therefore, the one from Terrassa could bet on the ‘mosquito’ to leave the Hispanic-Maliense as a shock in the second half. Likewise, Luuk de Jong and Memphis are presented as alternatives for the Egarense in case he needs ‘fresh legs’ in the offensive.