The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Galatasaray of…

FC Barcelona continues its path in Europe after notably beating Napoli in the round of 32. The Barça team arrives in good form after a streak of 8 games without losing, where he has 6 wins and 2 draws. The Catalans hope to start the tie on the right foot and hit the table early, taking advantage of their local status, so as not to suffer more than necessary.

At 9:00 p.m. it will be the duel that pits the Catalans against Galatasaray. The Turks arrive after losing last weekend, so the Catalans have to take advantage of their better form. To do this, Xavi will make use of his long and complete squad and could make several changes to the eleven. Terrassa’s coach announced at a press conference that he will rotate for this clash. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Galatasaray

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Eric García, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Nico, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama, Ferran, Dembele

Ter Stegen; Dest, Eric García, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Nico, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama, Ferran, Dembele Galatasaray XI: Inaki Pena; Boey, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt; Thumb, Berkan Kutlu; Cicaldau, Feghouli, Kerem Akturkoglu; gummies

Ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper is indisputable. His ownership is not in doubt and except for a last-minute injury, he will be under the 3 posts of the Camp Nou goal. It comes from making a miraculous stop to save the victory of FC Barcelona in Elche and little by little it seems to be recovering its best level. Xavi trusts the former Monchengladbach player 100%.

Dest-Garcia-Araújo-Alba

As Dani Alves has not been entered on the Europa League list, Dest is expected to act on the right wing for the Catalans. The American will have to continue showing why the Catalans continue to trust him. Given the rotations, the central duo could vary. Due to the minute load, the sacrificed would be Piqué, who would be replaced by Eric García. The Spaniard would accompany Ronald Araújo in the center of the rear. On the left lane, the untouchable Jordi Alba is expected, although it is not ruled out that he can rest and that Mingueza enters from the right, Sergiño changing wings.

Nico De Jong Pedri

Barça’s midfield would not be exempt from changes either. The chosen one to start from the bench would be Busquets, giving place to Nico. De Jong would act in the position of the Barça veteran to continue performing at the level that the Catalans expect from him. Pedri would complement the trident. Gavi is sanctioned after seeing the third yellow card in European competition in Naples this season, so the young promise will have to watch the game from the stands.

Adama-Ferran-Dembele

The attack zone is where Xavi has the most doubts in terms of names. There are many options and variations that Egarense has. The trident that is expected would present certain changes. Dembelé would repeat the starting role after his good performance in Elche. Ferran, who rested at the Martínez Valero (where he came on from the bench and scored), would take Auba’s place as number ‘9’, who would rest after being a starter in the last 5 games. On the other hand, Adama would return to the right wing from the start after being a substitute last weekend. Memphis, who has just scored in the League, is also presented as a choice for the one from Terrassa and could enter for Traoré or Ousmane.