The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Seville of LaLiga

FC Barcelona returns from the national team break with a real ‘final’ in LaLiga Santander to start a month of April that will be key for the future of the season. The azulgrana host Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in a key match for the dispute over second place in the domestic championship. For Barça, it is only worth winning and thus following the ‘pulse’ of a Real Madrid that is still at the top of the table.

Xavi Hernández will be able to count on a large part of his squad after the international break and it is expected that the player from Egar will implement few changes in his line-up, aware that the game against the Nervión club will be complicated and will need his best players. There are doubts in the defense, with the presence of Eric García or Ronald Araújo, but beyond that, the Terrassa player is expected to follow the ‘plan’ of recent weeks. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Probable alignments of the Barça-Sevilla of LaLiga

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

XI of Seville: Bonus; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik; Rakitic, Gudelj, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri and Tecatito.

Ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen is experiencing his most ‘regular’ moment of the season. He is far from his best level, but in recent weeks he has regained confidence and has been much more confident under the three sticks. In the last eight games he has only conceded five goals, benefiting, in addition, from the improvement of Barça in defense.

Alves-Pique-Eric-Alba

In the defensive defense is where there are more doubts. Dani Alves could return to the starting lineup against his former team, occupying the right-hand side. Gerard Piqué and Eric García are expected to appear on the axis; Market Stall Ronald Araújo is coming off two very demanding matches with the Uruguayan national team. Finally, Jordi Alba will be on the left wing.

Frenkie-Busquets-Pedri

In midfield, Xavi has already shown that he doesn’t like to rotate. He has gotten the trusty ‘trident’ from him that has known how to respond to the demand and will repeat it, Except for surprises, this Sunday at the Camp Nou. Sergio Busquets will start as pivot, accompanied by Frenkie de Jong and Pedri González as insiders. Gavi and Nico will wait on the bench.

Dembele-Aubameyang-Ferran

In attack is where Xavi has more alternatives, but the logical thing is that of continuity to the players who are working best in the last month. Ousmane Dembélé, with his great leap in quality, seems untouchable on the right wing (ahead of Adama Traoré) and could start, accompanied by Aubameyang as ‘9’ and Ferran Torres on the left wing.