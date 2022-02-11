the possible choices of Spalletti and Inzaghi

If the goal of the season is to make it into the top four, win againstInter would catapult the Naples towards the Scudetto goal. A cool word from Luciano Spalletti. But how can you try to achieve this? Tomorrow at 18 at the Maradona stadium the reigning Italian champion team arrivesfresh from qualifying for the semifinals of Cup Italy after the derby lost in the league.

HERE NAPLES

The returns of André Frank Zambo Anguissa and of the new champion of Africa Kalidou Koulibaly they bring Luciano Spalletti in the position of being able to choose in the midst of a certain abundance (Tuanzebe even today in the gym, Lozano the rehabilitation process has begun: only out). But compared to the team that beat the Venice away, the most likely hypothesis is to see only a change in the starting eleven, with the ‘commander’ Koulibaly instead of Juan Jesus at the center of defense.

For the rest the rear in front of Ospina will be formed by Of Lorenzo, Rrahmani And Mario Rui. In the middle of the field this Lobotka it is difficult to unseat, alongside Fabianwhile Zielinski it will act a few meters ahead, immediately behind Osimhen and with Insigne and the ex of the day Politano on the side. The five changes will be fundamental during the match, and the presence of guys like Anguissa, Mertens, Elmas – among others – can only direct the match on the tracks of the cool blue.

HERE INTER

Simone is absent Inzaghi due to disqualification, his deputy Massimiliano will go to the bench Farris. And on the pitch? In front of Samir Handanovic Alessandro will be missing Sticksand in its place there will be one of Danilo D’Ambrosio and Federico Marco’s: depending on who will take the field, Skriniar it will move to one side or the other of Stefan De Vrij. In midfield, the quintet is the most important: Dumfries–Perisic on the wings, central trio Stretcher–Brozovic–Calhanoglu. In attack one place is Lautaro Martinezfor the other Edin Dzeko is ahead of Alexis Sanchez. Out Gosens And Correato evaluate the latest arrival Caicedo.

Probable Napoli-Inter formations

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen. TO disposition: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Juan Jesus, Anguissa, Demme, Elmas, Mertens, Petagna, Ounas. Trainer: Spalletti.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko. TO disposition: Radu, Cordaz, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Dimarco, Darmian, Vidal, Vecino, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Caicedo. Trainer: Inzaghi (on the Farris bench)

