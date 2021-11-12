Sports

the possible combinations for the World Cup in Qatar

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Italy And Swiss they are arithmetically in the first two positions of the group: the second in the play-offs. No verdict tonight: in the event of an equal number of points, in fact, the overall goal difference, number of goals scored in the group and then head-to-head matches will count in the order.

Italy-Switzerland, the probable formation of Mancini

Look at the gallery

Italy-Switzerland, the probable formation of Mancini

If Italy wins

By beating Switzerland, the Azzurri were the first with a draw against Northern Ireland or in the event of a failure by Switzerland against Bulgaria.

If Italy draws

Italy and Switzerland on par in the last 90 ‘, with an overall goal difference of +11 to +9 for the Azzurri: if Switzerland does not beat Bulgaria, Mancini will only be equal with Northern Ireland. If both win the last game, the difference in the score will be decisive. With the same goal difference, the goals scored in the group or away goals in direct matches (in the first leg 0-0) count in the alternative.

If Italy loses

He can only get there first by beating Northern Ireland with a simultaneous defeat of Switzerland, provided he has a better overall goal difference or a higher number of goals scored in the group. Otherwise, Switzerland ahead for direct clashes.

Italy, tile for Mancini: Chiellini skips Switzerland and Northern Ireland

Watch the video

Italy, tile for Mancini: Chiellini skips Switzerland and Northern Ireland

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

is it an emergency, problems also for Chiellini?

2 weeks ago

Serie A, Bologna-Cagliari 2-0: Mihajlovic’s rossoblùs bury Mazzarri | News

2 weeks ago

Juventus transfer market has disappeared into thin air

1 week ago

Mihajlovic: “Deserved victory. Arnautovic? With him companions they feel strong ”- Tuttobolognaweb

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button