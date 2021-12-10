The possible European opponents of Atalanta, Lazio, Naples and Rome

Atalanta, the possible opponents in the Europa League playoffs

Relegated from the Champions League, the Nerazzurri team will face one of the top seeds of the draw, that is one of the runners-up of the groups of the groups of the Europa League, in the playoffs / round of 32 of the competition.

The possible opponents are the following: Rangers, Real Sociedad, Olympiacos, Braga, Betis Sevilla, Dinamo Zagreb.

Lazio, the possible opponents of the Europa League

Second place in the relevant Europa League group, and therefore seeded in the draw against one of the third of the Champions groups relegated here, with the exception of Atalanta, in the playoffs / round of 32 of the competition: derbies are only allowed from the next round .

The possible opponents are the following: Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund, Seville, Leipzig, Porto, Zenit, Sheriff Tiraspol.