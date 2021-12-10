The possible European opponents of Atalanta, Lazio, Naples and Rome
Despite the elimination from the Champions League, Atalanta’s European journey does not stop, and will continue in the Europa League with Lazio and Napoli: let’s see what the opponents of the three teams involved in the second European competition could be.
Following a focus also on Rome, who yesterday took the pass for the second round of the Conference League.
Atalanta, the possible opponents in the Europa League playoffs
Relegated from the Champions League, the Nerazzurri team will face one of the top seeds of the draw, that is one of the runners-up of the groups of the groups of the Europa League, in the playoffs / round of 32 of the competition.
The possible opponents are the following: Rangers, Real Sociedad, Olympiacos, Braga, Betis Sevilla, Dinamo Zagreb.
Lazio, the possible opponents of the Europa League
Second place in the relevant Europa League group, and therefore seeded in the draw against one of the third of the Champions groups relegated here, with the exception of Atalanta, in the playoffs / round of 32 of the competition: derbies are only allowed from the next round .
The possible opponents are the following: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Seville, Leipzig, Porto, Zenit, Sheriff Tiraspol.
Napoli, the possible opponents in the Europa League playoffs
The possible opponents are the following: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Seville, Leipzig, Porto, Zenit, Sheriff Tiraspol.
Rome, the possible opponents in the round of 16 of the Conference League
First in their Conference League group, Roma will avoid the round of 32 of the competition, thus moving directly to the round of 16. Here she will face one of the playoff winners among the relegated from the Europa League and runners-up in the Conference groups.
Possible opponents from the Europa League are: Sparta Prague, Psv, Leicester, Fenerbahce, Marseille, Midtjylland, Celtic, Rapid Vienna.
Possible opponents from the Conference League are: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan, Randers, Slavia Prague, Paok, Tottenham / Vitesse, Qarabag.