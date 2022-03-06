The possible first line-up of Fernando Ortiz with Club América for the match against Rayados de Monterrey

After the dismissal of Santiago Solari in the middle of the week, America club chose to Ferdinand Ortiz to take the reins of the first team, who today will debut as technical director of the feathered team, before the Monterey Stripedat BBVA Bancomer Stadium, meeting for which, is already preparing.

Before the duel against La Pandilla

The ‘Tano’ Ortiz He gave his first statements before the confrontation mentioned above and, in turn, stressed that although his appointment as coach was surprising and sudden, he will take on the position of helmsman, with responsibility and professionalism.

“First of all, you always have to be grateful in any case, you take me in a difficult situation being a technician of any institution, it is an interim that I take with the responsibility it deserves, it is not the right time but I am happy in what individual and worried about being able to get ahead, the desire, enthusiasm and professionalism will be with the institution,” he said.

About the permanence of Fernando Ortiz

On the other hand, the Argentine mentioned that for the moment, he will only focus on the commitment of the Matchday 9 and that the board will be in charge of deciding what the next step is for his professional career.

“The limit is set by me, I cannot think beyond Saturday at 7:00 p.m., it is the board that will make its decisions, for now my goal will be to give my best on the Monterrey field and then on Sunday it will be seen how Fernando is at the club”, he concluded.

possible eleven

On the other hand, it is expected that for his debut with the Eagles, Ortiz step onto the pitch with: William Ochoa, Jorge Mere, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Louis Ferdinand Fuentes, santiago naveda, Richard Sanchez, savior kings, Alvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martinez and Henry Martin.