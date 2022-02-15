the possible games of the second wave of February 2022 in a leak – Nerd4.life

According to reports on dealabs.com, these would be the games of the second batch of February 2022 on Xbox Game Pass:

Microsoft could unveil i second wave games from Xbox Game Pass to February 2022 but a leak he may have anticipated the information with a list from a fairly reliable source.

Of these, we knew that Total War: Warhammer 3 would be introduced in the Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch, so that is confirmed information, while for the others at the moment it is rumors.

Total War: Warhammer III, an image of the game

However, the source in question proved to be very reliable, also anticipating the games of the first batch of February 2022 a few weeks ago with remarkable precision, so let’s take it into consideration.

It must be said that these would be few titles compared to the standard waves of games on Xbox Game Pass, also considering that Warhammer 3 is only for PC, so it is possible that the list is incomplete or that more titles are expected to arrive in the following days but not yet announced by Microsoft, in any case we are awaiting official confirmation.