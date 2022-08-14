The possible mistake that China made when carrying out military exercises in front of Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: The Ronald Reagan Strike Group ships the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conduct a photo exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships the helicopter destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184), the destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105), and the destroyer JS Suzutsuki (DD 117) in the South China Sea on August 31, 2018 (Reuters)

The expanded drills China around Taiwan have assumed a Unprecedented military and political warning against foreign interference on the islandY they have opened a window to gather intelligence information for the United States and its allies .

The four days of intense drills last week – and this week’s expanded exercises – provide the opportunity to examine the missiles that China would use to ward off foreign militaries involved in any future invasionas well as their command, control and communications systems say regional diplomats and security analysts.

And in the front of the strategic intelligence, the exercises have given a clue to China’s ability to blockade the island as a prelude or alternative to any invasionshowing the firing of ballistic missiles on Taiwan for the first time, as well as simulated air and sea attacks against ships on its eastern coast.

While acknowledging that data is being collected, two US military officials have warned that the drills are unlikely to offer the kind of in-depth intelligence opportunity offered by other moves beyond the headlines. It is unlikely that China show off your best tactics and strategies during exercises you know are being closely watched, said one of the officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officials noted that most of the systems and missiles used by China They seem to be known for USA and his allies, so it was unclear how much more could be learned about his capabilities in recent weeks.

the security analyst collin kohbased in Singaporesaid that, more than the armament, the drills offered an excellent opportunity to observe the key Chinese elements – China’s reformed Eastern Theater Command, its Rocket Force and its Strategic Support Force – operating together in a fully coordinated and integrated manner.

An Albatross unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) prepares to land during a military exercise at the Hengchun airport in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan on August 9, 2022 (Reuters)

“I fully expect the United States to pick up from across the spectrum – signals, communications and electronic intelligence – it’s an opportunity too good to pass up.”. “When you collect this kind of data from the other side, it means you can find out where the vulnerabilities are, and it helps you create your own counter and jamming systems.“, said Koh a Reuters.

Ships, submarines and drones

USA has kept at least four warships east of Taiwanfocused on the aircraft carrier USS Reagan, during the exercises. And while those ships pose a powerful strike threat, they also operate vast surveillance capabilities above, across, and below vast swaths of ocean.

Reuters confirmed the presence of the ships last week, and they remain around the sea of Philippinesto the east of Taiwanaccording to official data.

Less conspicuously, US, Japanese and Taiwanese submarines and forward surveillance aircraft are also likely to be involved in the intelligence operation say analysts and retired intelligence officers.

For example, submarines can pick up the Individual acoustic “signature” of a warship vital data in case a conflict breaks out.

Online aircraft and ship trackers have also reported the presence of assets specialized in collecting electromagnetic intelligence in the area, including powerful American aircraft RC-135S Cobra Ball and a missile surveillance ship. Taiwan also launched its reconnaissance drones Albatross of local production during the Chinese maneuvers, according to video images reviewed by Reuters.

An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. Eastern Theater Command/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT RESCUE.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command did not respond to questions Reuters on the deployment of intelligence-gathering assets in the area. The Chinese and Taiwanese defense ministries did not respond to questions from Reuters.

No active opponent

The two US military officials said it would take time to digest any information gleaned. Although the drills seemed to show that beijing was able to coordinate its military forces from the air, land and sea, the exercises could not reveal much since there was no active adversary, they said.

“Things are easy when you don’t get shot”, said one of the officers.

The officers noted the actions of Russia in crimea in 2014 and in Syria in recent years, which allowed USA try to understand the military capabilities of Moscow. USA believed that Russian forces could take Kyiv in two or three days, but his estimates were wrong.

Until now, the Pentagon has not changed its assessment that China would not be able to successfully organize an invasion of Taiwan in five years. And number three Pentagon said on Monday that despite the Chinese exercises, USA had not changed his opinion that it was unlikely that China would try to take militarily Taiwan in the next two years.

Trevor Hollingsbeeformer naval intelligence analyst British Ministry of Defensesaid that a key target of signals intelligence would be the role of political commissars on ships, an unusual system of control of the communist party compared to western militaries. “They will look for any evidence that the two-headed command system of employing a political officer on Chinese warships has a detrimental and exploitable effect on combat effectiveness.“, said Hollingsbee a Reuters.

A statement from East China Theater Command, issued on Tuesday, highlighted the precautions. He described early warning and jamming aircraft that operate “under a complex electromagnetic environment to enhance joint containment and control capabilities”.

However, on another level, Chinese military chiefs might not be afraid to show off their expertise in conducting such complex and integrated exercises, some analysts believe. “We had the opportunity to observe and supervise at least a glimpse of how they see themselves doing that kind of thing.“, said Carl Schustera military analyst based in Hawaii and former director of operations of the joint intelligence center of the United States Pacific Command.

“I think they wanted us to see it… I think they wanted us to know that this is not the EPL… of even 10 years ago, they wanted us to know how far they had come”.

