The possible name for the sequel to BOTW is leaked

Recall that during the reveal of the sequel to breath of the wild, Nintendo mentioned that they were not yet ready to reveal to us what their official name would be. Apparently, the title that this future release will have is some kind of spoiler, so the big n He prefers not to give many details about it. But thanks to a new leak, it seems that we already know what it will be called.

Paul Galea well-known video game journalist, shared a new post on his blog where he mentions that the sequel to BOTW will be known as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality. The sources of Gale they usually always come from friends he has made in the car industry. gaming for the last 12 years, although this time, it was a little different.

“BotW’s sequel, as well as its main gimmick, are right there in its name, which picks up the familiarity of 2017’s “Breath” and “Duality”, in the sense that you’ll be able to play with more characters. The duality between character abilities, between land and air regions, past and present, dark and light, etc. If true, it would make sense why Eiji Aonuma and Nintendo have been so tight-lipped about the name. If it’s fake or the final name isn’t anything close to it, I think it’s still a topic of interest.”

On the other hand, Gale also consider that this name may have been mentioned at some point in the game’s development, so there is a possibility that it was dropped during this process. Be that as it may, we hope to have some kind of news related to this sequel in the coming months, especially since we will have to wait a whole year to be able to play it.

Publisher’s note: Well, this name does make some sense, although it also sounds a bit strange. The truth is that Nintendo is being very secretive about this, so it would make sense that its name is linked in one way or another to some important gameplay mechanic.

Via: nintendolife