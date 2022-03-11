The possible novelties that Fernando Ortiz is preparing in the America lineup for the National Classic against Chivas

placed last in the Closure 2022It was an unimaginable scenario for the America club After nine days played, he only has six units and one victory, therefore, one way to redeem his guilt will be to win without excuses the National Classic at[person]’s house Chivaswhere one of the intentions is to generate an environment free of violence, after the tragic fight in Querétaro.

Variants in Club America

The Eagles of America get ready to have changes and get their first victory under the orders of Ferdinand Ortizthe variants that he would make is in the lead, by placing the Colombian Roger Martinez as principal to accompany his companion Federico VinasWhile Henry Martin would be part of the bank. On the other hand, the Spanish soccer player, Jorge Mere would make up the starting 11, just like Alexander Zendejas after his expulsion against the white roosters on Matchday 8.

For this one National Classic Without Colorsthose from Coapa have reported that after carrying out the 36 PCR tests, a positive case of Covid-19 has been ruled out, consequently Fernando Ortiz will be able to have his best men for the National Classic, with the exception of Emilio Lara and the Peruvian soccer player due to the injury, although there is already an estimated date for the return of Pedro Aquino.