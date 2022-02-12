the possible reason for the farewell has been revealed

No official communication at the moment: neither on one side nor on the other. But the media bass drum was triggered badly, yesterday afternoon, on a preview of SkySport. And on the other hand, the news is a big news: Jannik Sinner is about to renounce Riccardo Piatti as a coach . Maybe it is already done and well defined, but without announcement the conditional is inevitable. However, the most probable hypothesis is that the separation will really become such as to define an agreement that will be illustrated by the parties only at that point, perhaps already today, with mutual thanks for what has been splendid so far.

Sinner, now 20, was just 13 when he started training with the now 63-year-old coach who brought him here to conquer the Next Gen Finals 2019of five ATP tournaments (the first in 2020, the others in 2021) and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros 2020 and the Australian Open 2022. Results that last November catapulted him into the Top 10where he broke into world number 9 and where he is currently 10.

The reason for the possible breakup

Piatti is the coach he first worked with Novak Djokovicbut also long with Ivan Ljubicic and Richard Gasquetand again with Borna Coric and Milos Raonic. In short, a top, among the coaches. However, he also has a well-established academy in Bordighera and a family. It has therefore sometimes happened that did not personally follow on the Sinner circuit, perhaps resorting to his “assistant” Andrea Volpini. And this, apparently, it is no longer a pleasant situation for the player. On the occasion of the Australian Open there was also talk of hiring a so-called “super coach”, in his case John McEnroe, who joined Piatti for the definitive leap in the ranking of the South Tyrolean talent. However, McEnroe’s traces have been lost, after a month or so ago the bass drum had covered precisely this eventuality. Jannik, currently off the circuit for a pit stop from Covid (he tested positive on his return from Melbourne), he gave up for this week at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam and for the next week at the 250 in Marseille. He should return to the 500 in Dubai (February 21) and then compete in the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami. We will see with which coach and which staff.