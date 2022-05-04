The possible rivals of América in their preparation match for Liguilla

After the America club If he gets his direct ticket to the Playoffs, he will have to wait for the Repechage to be able to meet his rival and of course play his match, but for this they need to face a rival that allows them to stay in shape and not lose their level course to this quarterfinal match.

In accordance with TUDN the azulcrema team is looking for a club from the Expansion League to be able to measure themselves, the idea of ​​this is to be able to tie with the schedules and in a certain way stay in the competition with a team that stays in the game and above all that is also playing professionally to feel the pressure, although it is complicated because it is They also play Liguilla.

The key to preparation

One of the main problems that the squad of Ferdinand Ortiz has for this duel is the team’s inability to score goals, at least from the front, which is precisely what is worrying. In this way the meeting that is trying to close would be to see the progress that the players could have.

It is likely that in the next few hours it will be officially announced which team he will face, in order to prepare in the best way and above all, overcome that stage that is coming and that in the last two tournaments had cost him, Mainly because now the team has gone from less to more in the competition.