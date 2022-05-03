The possible rivals that he would have if he goes to Liguilla

The Striped Chivas of Guadalajara managed to get into the Repechage Round for the fourth time, being the only team in the MX League that has entered this phase in the four tournaments in which it has been in force after its reinstatement in the 2020 Opening.

Guadalajara will play against the UNAM Cougars next Sunday at the Akron Stadium in a series where the rojiblancos are marked as favorites, because in addition to the recent record of both teams, those from Pedregal will arrive with the burden of having played the Concachampions Final and the trip from the city of Seattle in the United States.

If the Chivas defeat the Pumas of the UNAM in the Repechage, those of the Rebaño will be assured of a Clásico at the start of the Liguilla, because nothing and no one will prevent them from facing Atlas or Club América, the only two options they have as a rival in the quarterfinals.

How did Chivas fare against these possible rivals?

vs America tied 0-0

vs Atlas tied 1-1

