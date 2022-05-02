Sports

The possible rivals that he would have in Liguilla

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

After a difficult start to the tournament in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXthe Club America Eagles They recomposed the path in the last eight days, signing a streak without defeat with a balance of six wins and two draws, presenting one of the most solid defenses by hanging the zero in seven of those eight matches.

The good closing of the tournament allowed the Eagles to fly to fourth place in the standings, entering the Playoffs directly and now they will have a well-deserved rest, waiting for the Repechage to be defined to meet their rival in the Quarterfinals.

Also read: Playoff Liga MX: Predictions and favorites to qualify for Liguilla

According to the sixteen possible combinations that the Repechage would throw, América could play with up to five teams, with Puebla being the most likely, since La Franja appears as its rival in 8 scenarios.

In a second line, the Chivas appear, since Guadalajara is a potential rival of America in 4 scenarios.

With fewer possibilities is Rayados, appearing in 2 scenarios, followed by Necaxa and Cruz Azul, in only 1 scenario each.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno shows off his enormous treasures in a luxury swimsuit (Photos)

Follow us on

Graphic designer, graphic designer, infographics designer for the newspaper El Debate for ten years. The taste for information and statistics in sports led me to the Soy Futbol team in 2019 as an editor, taking on the role of Content Editor after six months.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Colombia national team, sanctioned by Fifa for discrimination in qualifying rounds – International Soccer – Sports

4 mins ago

Barça begins its path to ‘tie up’ second place

16 mins ago

Nike launches its ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ shoes in honor of Gianna Bryant

28 mins ago

Peruvian team was sanctioned by FIFA prior to the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup | FPF | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button