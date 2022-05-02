The possible rivals that he would have in Liguilla

After a difficult start to the tournament in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXthe Club America Eagles They recomposed the path in the last eight days, signing a streak without defeat with a balance of six wins and two draws, presenting one of the most solid defenses by hanging the zero in seven of those eight matches.

The good closing of the tournament allowed the Eagles to fly to fourth place in the standings, entering the Playoffs directly and now they will have a well-deserved rest, waiting for the Repechage to be defined to meet their rival in the Quarterfinals.

According to the sixteen possible combinations that the Repechage would throw, América could play with up to five teams, with Puebla being the most likely, since La Franja appears as its rival in 8 scenarios.

In a second line, the Chivas appear, since Guadalajara is a potential rival of America in 4 scenarios.

With fewer possibilities is Rayados, appearing in 2 scenarios, followed by Necaxa and Cruz Azul, in only 1 scenario each.

