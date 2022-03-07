The possible sports punishment to the Atlas after what happened in Querétaro

Diego Cocca giving instructions in a match

March 07, 2022 3:15 p.m.

The consequences after the tragedy in the Querétaro match against Atlas could be terrible both in economic matters and in sporting sanctions and it is that both in FIFA and in Concacaf the alarms were set off and they condemned the events.

The bad image left by Mexican soccer has left a mark that can hardly be erased, since the level of insecurity exceeded any authority and this could be severely sanctioned even if it no longer hosts the 2026 World Cup.

It will be Tuesday when the official sanction that will be imposed on Querétaro is known, however, according to the punishment they exercise, FIFA and Concacaf will be pending and could punish Liga MX from international competitions.

How would they affect the Atlas?

For the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League, the Atlas will go as the champion of the 2021 Opening of Liga MX, but this could fall apart if a sanction arrives from the governing bodies of soccer.

