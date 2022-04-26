The possible substitute for Roger Martínez at Club América for the match against Cruz Azul

The America club is unbeatable in this Closing Tournament 2022by demonstrating its greatness from that Matchday 11 in which they beat Toluca 3-0, being the watershed of the excellent sporting fortunes, by adding the three points in the matches against Necaxa, Juarez, Tijuana, Leonand in this latest compelling compromise against the tigers from Michael Herrera.

What man would take the place of Roger Martinez?

Despite being highly motivated in the America club, the news emerged that the Colombian striker, Roger Martinez will not be able to play the match against Blue Cross in yet another edition of Young Classic due to suspension for adding his fifth yellow card in the campaign in this Matchday 16 on the field of Volcano at minute 68′ for a foul on Yeferson Soteldo.

Meanwhile, not being able to be Martinez valued in the technician’s box Fernando Ortiz, according to the information shared by the sports journalist, Jonathan Pena, in Coapa already analyzed the man who could replace Roger, being the most feasible savior kings who has a participation of 913 ‘minutes out of 1,440’ possible, in addition to other names that appear would be Mauro Lainez Y Juan Otero.