the post-apocalyptic blockbuster has been postponed by 7 months

The GSC Game World development team confirms the recent rumors about the postponement of STALKER 2 and, with an open letter published through their social profiles, they officially announce the postponement of the post-apocalyptic blockbuster.

The ambitious survival horror in development at the Ukrainian software house of GSC will see the light of the stores with several months of delay compared to the date of marketing originally scheduled for April 28, 2022.

As the authors of STALKER 2 explain themselves, behind the decision of postpone for seven months the release of Heart of Chernobyl there is the need to guarantee the quality standards desired by the developers and requested by the many enthusiasts who look with great interest at this project which, despite having now reached its final stages, still requires numerous tests to refine code and smooth out the sharp corners of the gameplay and content.

The GSC Game World team thus chooses to move the STALKER 2 release date to the next December 8, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X, with immediate arrival in the Xbox Game Pass playroom. The GSC tweet, however, does not refer to launch platforms, consequently further rumors from Ukraine on the possible arrival at the end of the year or in 2023 of STALKER 2 on PS5 are not denied or confirmed.