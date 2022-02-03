The post-Brexit clash sinks the government in Belfast – World

In fact, the controversial Protocol on Northern Ireland, annexed to the post-Brexit agreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union, has not withstood the continuing strong political tensions in Belfast. Unionist First Minister Paul Givan announced his resignation in the afternoon, even though the media had been talking about it for hours, and thus took his party’s opposition to the agreement to regulate the transit of goods in the region to the extreme.

His decision had an immediate and automatic consequence: his deputy, Michelle O’Neill, representative of the Republican Sinn Féin, also lost her position, as foreseen by the agreements for the governments of national unity created after the conclusion of the conflict. Northern Irish known as the Troubles. So Northern Ireland finds itself de facto without a functioning executive, in a historical moment in which, even for Brexit, the frictions of the past risk rekindling.

If in his announcement Givan did not address the political reasons for his departure in depth, he did so soon after the leader of his Dup party, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. For him the Protocol “represents an existential threat to the Union and to the future of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom” as it would be a sort of border in the Irish Sea. Not only that, he called it an “economic madness.” “In the 217 days I was at the head of this party – he added – the Protocol cost our economy 535 million pounds.”

The news of a new period of instability, with the probability of going to early elections (as requested by Sinn Fein), was greeted with “great disappointment” by the London government, engaged in talks with Brussels in finding a possible compromise precisely in this subject. Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis appealed to unionists to “reinstate the First Minister immediately”. Previously, the conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson had defined “crazy” to have controls on goods that essentially circulate within the Kingdom, the ring of contention according to the unionists; but the prime minister specified that it is up to the negotiations between the British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and the Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic to resolve the problem by making “common sense” prevail, in particular on the controls on goods between Great Britain and Ireland of the North.

The breakup of the Dup had already begun yesterday, with the minister responsible for agriculture of the Belfast executive, Edwin Poots, who had issued an order to suspend controls on food and agricultural products in ports. The decision was criticized by the Irish government, which spoke of a violation of international law, and also by Brussels, according to which it “creates uncertainty for citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland”, but for the moment it would not translate into a real cessation of customs checks.