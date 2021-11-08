News

“The Post”: cast, plot and trailer

In the cast, in addition to the protagonists Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, we find Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon and Bob Odenkirk


November 8, 2021 at 4:31 pm

The Post

“The Post”, film by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks And Meryl Streep, tells the story of Katharine Graham, publisher of the Washington Post (and the first woman to hold such a prestigious position in the publishing world), and one of the newspaper’s most famous editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee. It is 1971 and the two are fighting for the publication of Pentagon Papers, documents that prove that the American government systematically lied about the true purpose of the Vietnam War.

Cast

  • Type: Dramatic
  • Exit: 2017
  • Duration: 116 ‘
  • Director: Steven Spielberg
  • Actors: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Bob Odenkirk

The film marks the first collaboration between Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, but not just the only two names to keep an eye on in the cast. Many of the actors we will see on screen come directly from the world of successful TV series of recent years: Alison Brie, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon and Bob Odenkirk. But there are also: David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlberg, Zach Woods, and Bradley Whitford.

Plot

A suspenseful drama about the strange alliance between Katharine Graham (Streep) of the Washington Post, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Hanks). The two are competing with the New York Times to publish a massive three-decade cover-up of government secrets, under four different presidents. The two will have to overcome their differences and risk their careers, but also their freedom, to bring to light long-buried truths.

Trailer


