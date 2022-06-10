The post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel episode 1 on Disney Plus explained and its connection to the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series
And faithful to the style of the Marvel movies, at the end of the debut episode there is a scene that could anticipate what is coming for Kamala and also connects the series with the great cinematographic universe and in particular with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021).
Let’s remember that the story of the first episode focuses on Kamala’s life as a teenage artist, fan of superheroes (especially Captain Marvel) and always scattered with her head in the clouds.
Everything changes for the protagonist when, to attend AvengerCon, she and her friend Bruno cosplay Captain Marvel, which includes a mysterious bracelet inherited from her grandmother that gives her powers to manipulate energy.
‘Ms. Marvel’: post-credits scene explained
At the end of the first chapter of ‘Ms. Marvel’ and the first stylized credits, a Department of Damage Control (DODC) office is shown, where agent Sadie Deever (Alysia Reiner) receives an alert on her phone of a video with the demonstration of powers of Kamala at AvengersCon.
Deever shows the video to agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) and after agreeing that he is not a cosplayer with a lot of time on his hands and the powers seem genuine, they decide to investigate and look for this new superhuman.
The DOCC had already appeared in the MCU, particularly in the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, being the ones in charge of cleaning up the Avengers’ mess in the battle in New York against Loki and the Chitauri, in addition to being the ones who they cause Edrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) to lose his job and become the Vulture.
But it’s Cleary’s appearance that connects ‘Ms. Marvel’ directly with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, as this agent is in charge in that film of arresting and interrogating Peter and his friends when his identity is revealed and that he is supposedly responsible for the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).
What impact does the post-credits scene of ‘Ms. Marvel for the MCU?
The appearance of the agents and the DOCC may mean a constant search for Kamala and that they be a kind of antagonist for the series, but being in charge of monitoring the superheroes could also be the ones who help her discover the origin of the bracelet that gives her Its powers.
A theory proposed by Epicstream says that the DOCC would be arming the Young Avengers, with Cleary in charge of the initiative and playing the role of Nick Fury of contacting the young heroes and then joining them on a mission.
So far it has been seen that Cleary has knowledge that the real Fury is off planet and having questioned Spider-Man and investigated Kamala, it can be inferred that he is looking for a young group.
Also, in the credits of the first episode, Hailee Steinfeld’s makeup artist, an actress who plays Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’, is named, so the meeting of the young Avengers could be very close.
Another theory that could connect Kamala with Carol Danvers points out that Agent Cleary is a Skrull, just as Nick Fury and Maria Hill were shown to be in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, so the Department of Control Damage would look for Ms. Marvel to use her cosmic powers and help Danvers and Fury in space in the next movie ‘The Marvels’.