the post of Britney Spears which causes an uproar

On social networks, remarks by Britney Spears deemed “grossophobic” shock Internet users. The singer responds to these accusations in a long monologue, citing “self-confidence” issues to justify her statements.

Since the end of her guardianship, Britney Spears settles her accounts on Instagram with everyone. After her parents, her sister Jamie Lynn, her ex-husband Kevin Federline or her children Sean Preston and Jayden James, it’s Christina Aguilera’s turn to bear the brunt … despite herself.

Indeed, among the many decisions that Britney Spears had no right to make without the authorization of her guardians for 13 years, there was the choice of the people who accompanied her on tour. The interpreter of Baby one more time thus authorized a comparison between the dancers who went on stage with her without her approval, and those voluntarily selected by her colleague: “If I had had Christina Aguilera’s dancers, I would have seemed extremely thin”, writes the singer in the caption of a photo posted on September 13 on the social network.

To top it off, the pop star saw fit to illustrate his remarks with this quote attributed to American comedian Rodney Dangerfield: “I understood that there was only one way to have the thin air: hanging out with fat people”.

Screenshot of an Instagram post posted to Britney Spears’ official account on September 13, 2022. Instagram/@britneyspears

The ex of Justin Timberlake continued his tirade by revealing to suffer from a deep malaise caused by this parental dependence: “Don’t you think that my self-confidence would have been reinforced if I had been able to choose where I lived, where I ate, who I called on the phone, who I went out with and who was on stage with me! It’s hard sometimes, and now I see how much I was stripped of my femininity at that time,” she laments, while praising herself for “talking about things that people never talked about. “.

Grossophobia

Words that deeply shocked his 42 million subscribers on Instagram. “I’m so disappointed”, “It’s offensive in so many ways”, “It’s not cool”, “It’s so toxic. I am not following you on this one”, “I am unsubscribing at this stage, I do not support this”, “Delete this”, is indignant among the tens of thousands of comments flowing under the photo . Others even accused her of being grossophobic: “Britney, we love you, but this harmful publication for people who live in larger bodies (…) We know that you are hurt, but do not hurt not the others”, implores a fan. “What is this mess ? Fatphobia? Why put someone down or make them feel small? Use your platform responsibly, you can do better than that,” a subscriber told him.

Read also“I am perfect as I am”: on TikTok, Selena Gomez would like to be allowed to eat tacos quietly

The reflection of his “insecurities”

Faced with this wave of comments crying outrageous, Britney Spears was forced to explain herself to her community. “In no case did I criticize Christina’s beautiful body!” Defends the singer in another Instagram post posted a few hours later, ensuring that she does not feel any hatred towards her. “I flew to see her concert once and the main thing I noticed was how different our dancers were on stage!” Britney continued, adding that Christina Aguilera is “a beautiful woman from power” and specifying how much she was “inspired by her show”.

Screenshot of an Instagram post posted to Britney Spears’ official account on September 13, 2022. Instagram/@britneyspears

Sam Asghari’s wife then launched into a long monologue about her lack of self-confidence to justify her statements: “To be honest, I’m not trying to criticize anyone. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I face all the time due to the way my parents and the media have treated me,” Britney Spears says, “I would never humiliate anyone because I know how it feels…I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how someone looks…I feel like my family knew I didn’t I didn’t feel confident and that people were deliberately trying to feed that insecurity by not letting me choose who was on stage with me.” For any conclusion, Britney called on her subscribers to show “understanding” as she “discovers this new life”, finally freed from her tutelage.

Read alsoFiltered beauty: on the networks, the “Snapchat syndrome” threatens mental health

If some have welcomed his “transparency” and forgive him his “clumsiness”, a majority of them admit to having been “hurt” by his previous invectives (which have not been deleted since their publication). Others, more skeptical, suspect his communications team of being at the origin of this apology message deemed “insincere”, which would only aim to appease the controversy …