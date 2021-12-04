“The Post” Saturday 4th December 2021

The auteur film in the afternoon on TV: “The Post” Saturday 4 December 2021 at 5:25 pm on Rai Movie

The Post is a 2017 film directed by Steven Spielberg starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. The film tells the story of the publication of the Pentagon Papers, top secret documents of the United States Department of Defense, first on New York Times and then on Washington Post in 1971.

Vietnam, 1966: American soldiers find themselves in an extremely precarious situation and are disadvantaged on the battlefield. This stagnation phase is documented by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg on behalf of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. On the flight back to America, Ellsberg reveals to McNamara and President Lyndon B. Johnson that, in his opinion, the war situation in Vietnam has remained essentially unchanged since the beginning of the war. Interviewed by numerous reporters, McNamara however lies, saying that a lot of progress has been made and that he is extremely confident about the outcome of the war. Later Ellsberg, working at the RAND Corporation and having access to various confidential material, decides to photocopy all the top secret documents related to the Vietnam War, starting from the Truman presidency, and deliver them to New York Times so that they can publish them.

In 1971 Katharine Graham, who became the owner of the Post after the death of her father and husband, she tries to better balance her social life with her work commitments and with the financial difficulties that force her to list the company on the stock exchange. Beyond that, his decisions are sometimes overlooked by board member Arthur Parsons and editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee. In particular the latter, suspicious of some rumors, tries to find out what he intends to publish the New York Times; Meanwhile, McNamara, Graham’s longtime friend, reveals that an unflattering article about her was published in the same newspaper. On June 13, 1971, four months after receiving the documents, the New York Times the publication begins: all this unleashes a wave of protests in the country and a gigantic scandal, linked precisely to the Pentagon Papers. However, the newspaper receives the order to suspend publication for a limited time, under penalty of outrage to the court.

Ben Bagdikian, assistant editor at Post, realizes that Ellsberg was the source of the scandal and tracks him down, in order to obtain the same material given previously to New York Times; the meeting was successful and the following day a group of journalists from Post he is at Bradlee’s home to consult and order the numerous documents obtained. However, they only have eight hours for the newspaper to go to print. The newspaper’s lawyers strongly advise against publishing the documents if Graham had been received by the New York Times or in any case from their own source, the action would have been classified as an outrage to the court and there would have been criminal implications. On the other hand, if the operation was successful, the Post it would have greatly increased its popularity and would have entered the ranks of the great American newspapers. On the night of June 17, Graham, although initially uncertain, still decides to take a risk and publish the documents.

The following day a White House representative telephones Post, asking for publication to be suspended and for all Vietnam-related documents in their possession to be handed over. As Bradlee refuses, the man informs him that he will sue him. The members of the Post they are thus summoned to court together with those of the New York Times, however, the court orders only the latter to suspend the publications, while it does not issue any sanctions for the Post. A few days later the sentence of the Supreme Court falls, which, with a verdict of 6 to 3, acquits the New York Times and the Post, motivating the decision by the fact that the press is not meant to serve those who govern, but those who are governed. In the meantime, numerous other newspapers, following the example of New York Times he was born in Post, they too begin – as a sign of solidarity – the publication of Pentagon Papers. President Richard Nixon, furious, orders that every reporter of the Post be banned from the White House and any related events.

In the final scene, set a year later, a surveillance guard discovers duct tape on the door of one of the offices of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, located in the Watergate offices: this is the beginning of the scandal of the same name, which would later have forced Nixon himself atimpeachment and the consequent resignation.

