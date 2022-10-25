the post that shocked his thousands of followers

The influencer Luana Hervier died. His family communicated it on Sunday through a meaningful and unexpected post on the woman’s social networks.

In the photo of the publication you can read: “Let us accompany his path by lighting a candle and holding the path of his soul in prayer.”

And in the description, Hervier’s family wrote: “Thank you for all the messages of love received. It is an intimate, delicate, painful moment, behind closed doors. We ask for respect and love with the family and their loved ones, taking care of their privacy to heal calmly”.







Hervier’s Instagram post.

The cause of death was not reported.

The news fell like a bucket of cold water among the more than one hundred thousand followers of Luana. Many of them, like Guillermo Lobo, left messages in the comments. “Enormous pain. How inconceivable. Hug and light to his Family, ”wrote the journalist. “Rest in peace, Luana”, added the driver Karina Mazzocco.

MoreChic, the medium where she worked, also fired her: “We fired @luanahervier and we send a hug to her family at this difficult time. We honor her work and dedicate a time of contemplation to the one who knew how to be a founding member of @maschictv”.







The woman was a nutrition coach and physical education teacher, among other jobs. Photo: Instagram

Who was Luana Hervier?

Hervier was a yoga influencer and teacher, yoga teacher trainer, Deep Healing therapist, health coach and physical education teacher.

She was born and lived until she was 7 years old in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before moving to Argentina, the country of her parents, and pursuing a career in nutrition, yoga and physical education, as well as becoming a radio and television host.

In an April 2020 note, Hervier said that his work as coach it was about “transmit values ​​through movement”.







Luana was born in Brazil, but lived since she was 7 in Argentina. Photo: Instagram

For her, the coaching it was the best way to channel his knowledge. He defined this activity, which he was able to explain in his first book “Nutrition and Movement for the Body and Soul (Kier publishing house)”, as “a construction of knowledge focused on well-being”.

“In order for society to open up a little more, it is not necessary to pose extreme positions; We must be as empathetic as possible with people and encourage them to try one thing at a time. Over time I learned that each person has their moment and just like it happened to me, it is when they touch you; the most important task is for us to be a living example and truly share what we know, from the heart and with generosity”, she commented in the note with the Salpimenta site.

In turn, Luana left a website, Luanaliving.comwhere he used to report on his work and part of his story can be understood.







He had over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram. Many of them fired her in her comments. Photo: Instagram

In a section of the portal, Hervier said that the site “was born with the need to be able to reach more people with my well-being message, wherever they are” and as a way to accompany others by providing “all the tools” so that they “learn , live and enjoy a life that works in your favor”.

