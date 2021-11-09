The Post, those secret notebooks that have made the US mask fall

The Post is the film directed by Steven Spielberg which will be broadcast tonight at 21.10 on Rai Movie. The film – which is based on an incredible true story – reflects not only on American politics, but also on the weight and ethical value of investigative journalism. To do it The Post features an incredible cast, led by Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The Post, the plot

Released in theaters in 2017, The Post is a political thriller that kicks off when Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) inherits the post of editor of The Washington Post after the loss of her husband. Blocked by advice that appears to have some trouble both accepting her intelligence and having such power in a woman, Kay Graham finds an unexpected ally in the newspaper’s editor, Bran Bradlee (Tom Hanks). The two, in fact, will find themselves on the same side of the fence when public opinion is shocked by the publication of the so-called Pentagon Notebooks.

These are documents top secret inherent in the much disputed war of Vietnam. Documents that include strategies, reports on international relations and even the real data of a conflict that characterized the postwar period of the United States of America. Kay and Bran, along with colleagues and rivals from the New York Times, will find themselves fighting to defend the right to press and freedom of expression, undergoing a lot of pressure from the government.

The real story behind the film

The Post is a film that tells the true story that marked a turning point in the history of US journalism. The affaire dei Pentagon papers – i Pentagon notebooks, in fact – led public opinion and the intellectuals of the time to question what the right to report is and how far the freedom of a publisher who finds himself publishing information against his own government can go. As he explains Coming Soon, the so-called Pentagon papers they were secretly photocopied by Daniel Ellsberg, one of the members of the study group who was “hired” by Defense Secretary Robert McNamara to write a study on the Vietnam War, now known as [1945-1967:HistoryofUSDecisionMakingProcessonVietnamPolicy.

In writing this report, Daniel Ellsberg realizes that the war in Vietnam is in a stalemate that can only be described as a failure. A fact that could meet the discontent of the American people, who in the 1970s were already marching for an end to the conflict and the useless waste of American lives. All time Coming Soon however reports that to get Ellsberg to ship to the New York Times the photocopied documents was above all the discovery that the Vietnam War did not serve to stem the threat to democracy in South Korea, but to contain China. This meant that the Vietnam War had an essentially political purpose and that the government was lying to its citizens. As reported by British, on June 13, 1971, the New York Times then began to publish a series of articles based on this study. On the third day of publication, the United States Department of Justice managed to get a restraining order temporary blocking the publication of other classified material, asserting that the publication of such documents could cause immediate and irreparable damage to the nation.

At this point the New York Times, in collaboration with the The Washington Post, fought against the restraining order in a trial lasting fifteen days, during which the publication of the Pentagon Papers was however suspended. On June 30, 1971, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the newspapers, giving freedom of the press and overturning the restraining order. THE Pentagon papers they are therefore printed, bringing to light the errors and strategies of as many as four presidents and demonstrating in fact the need for journalism that knows how to “monitor” the government. The incumbent president, Nixon, which was already at an all-time low of approval, decides to create one task force to check any possible leaks. But, as he reports Coming Soon, will lose control and will end up being the protagonist of the sCandle Watergate which will lead first toimpeachment and then to resign.