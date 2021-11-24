Tech

the Postal Police warns us

Hackers have found a new way to break through the defenses of our spartphones and our WhatsApp. How can we do to defend ourselves.

WhatsApp be careful not to let your account be stolen
WhatsApp be careful not to let your Photos account be stolen from the web

Whatsapp, like other modern communication platforms such as e-mails and social networks, it is not exempt from attacks by malicious people. Unfortunately, cyber criminals are always at work, in an attempt to steal our sensitive data with which to eventually reach our current accounts.

Mobile phones are now by far the most at risk devices, even more than computers, being much more numerous. It must be said that even leaving our smartphone with WhatsApp left unattended and perhaps without protective precautions such as access passwords can prove to be a weapon capable of turning against us.

As is known, WhatsApp conversations are protected by the end-to-end encryption protocol, as can be read at the beginning of each chat. This means that the content of what is in the aforementioned chats remains only between the sender and the recipient.

WhatsApp, the warning from the State Police

Yet you have to be careful not to have your account stolen, something that unfortunately can happen. In particular, it happens with WhatsAppWeb, the desktop version of the well-known instant messaging application. Here in particular, a dangerous message circulates, which can lead to the future of a real catastrophe.

Accessing WAweb necessarily requires going through a verification code. But we must be careful not to let it end up in the hands of strangers, as the Postal Police warns us. Because if this happens we will end up losing our account.

The hackers send us a fake activation message that shows the fake pretext of having to enter a code to be able to use the desktop version. All by making it appear one of our contacts as the sender, chosen randomly.

This then allows the bad guys to activate a new WhatsApp on another device but with our phone number. So you must always keep your eyes open. The engineers of Meta, the galaxy that encompasses WA, Facebook and Instagram, are always at work to try to keep security high.

