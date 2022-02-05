The Poste Italiane Cashback bonus is worth up to 15 euros per day. Here’s how to do it

With the 2022 Budget Law, the much discussed cashback bonus was definitively eliminated. However, there are valid alternatives offered by private institutions. One of the best known is certainly the cashback offered by Poste Italiane, which consists in the reimbursement of a small percentage of the expenses made with a postepay card. Recently, Poste Italiane has communicated an important news: for the month of February, the cashback is worth more, up to 15 euros per day. Here’s how to activate the offer.

Cashback Postepay, what it is and how it works

The cashback bonus of Poste Italiane essentially consists of a reimbursement of expenses made with a Postepay card, up to 1 euro for each transaction of at least 10 euro, but only for purchases made in the points of sale participating in the initiative and for a maximum of 10 euros per day.

To participate in the program you need to download the Postepay App and follow the relative activation procedure.

It is possible to find out which points of sale adhere to the program directly from the Postepay App, in the “Near you” section.

From February, the refund is worth up to 15 euros per day

From 1st to 28th February 2022 the cashback is worth three times as much. Only for this month, in fact, it will be possible to receive 3 euros of cashback (instead of 1 euro) for each transaction of at least 10 euros, for a maximum of 15 euros per day (instead of 10 euros per day).

Finally, we point out that, barring extensions, the Poste Italiane cashback will expire at the end of March.

For more information, you can consult the web page of the Italian post office dedicated to the initiative.

