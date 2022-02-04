the Poste Italiane platform closed

It had been in the air for days, at least since Legislative Decree no. 4/2022 (Sostegni-ter Decree). Poste Italiane has officially deactivated the platform for the purchase of tax credits.

Poste Italiane deactivates the credit transfer platform

An alert published on the information page on the Poste Italiana superbonus reads “We inform you that the platform for the tax credit purchase service is not active” and by clicking on “request online”, the words “Platform not active” are displayed. Everything blocked. Until we know.

Poste Italiane’s decision comes following the publication of article 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) recently introduced by the Sostegni-ter Decree which limited to one the possibility of transferring the tax credit accrued as a result of 110% superbonus interventions, facade bonuses and all other building bonuses that access alternative referred to in art. 121 itself.

Amendments to the Sostegni-ter Decree

The new version of art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree provides:

1. The subjects who incur, in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the amount due, up to a maximum amount equal to the amount itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, transferable by the same to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

b) for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer .

Amendments concerning loans which, as of February 7, 2022, were previously the subject of one of the alternative options (discount on invoice and credit transfer). These credits can only be the subject of a further assignment to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

It is also envisaged that the sale contracts concluded in violation of the new provisions are null and void.