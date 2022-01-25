the poster inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make you crazy!

We recently saw the new official logo of The Flash alongside that of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, but thanks to the artist theimiginativehobbyist we can show you a fan-made poster inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As you may recall, the Doctor Strange 2 poster and trailer have been officially released by Marvel for some time, and although very few details of the official plot are known at the moment, it has been clear to fans for months that there will be roughly several points in common with The Flash by DC Filmsobviously starting from the idea of ​​using the Multiverse as a great narrative MacGuffin.

And it is precisely from this parallelism that imiginativehobbyist started to realize a fantastic fan-poster of The Flash that evokes that of Doctor Strange 2: in the case of the official Marvel movie poster, we have different variants of Doctor Strange and Wanda, while in the case of the DC title we see, from left to right, Ben Affleck’s BatmanSasha Calle’s Supergirl, Erza Miller’s Flash, Michael Keaton’s Batman and finally Ezra Miller again in the role of another version of Barry Allen / The Flash, already glimpsed in the first teaser trailer of The Flash. You can admire (and compare) both posters at the bottom of the article.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 4th next, while The Flash will arrive on November 4th. Which of the two titles are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comments!