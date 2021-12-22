The poster of Finch, the sci-fi Apple TV + with Tom Hanks • Universal Movies

There Amblin Entertainment has released the official poster of Finch, sci-fi project starring Tom Hanks, next to debut on Apple TV +.

Finch, initially known as Bios, was acquired by Apple Original Films after a millionaire auction, now the debut on the digital platform Apple TV + is expected for November 5, 2021. The poster, found at the bottom of the page, is a tasty appetizer that precedes the release of the trailer.

FINCH

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directed the film, which was produced by Amblin Entertainment, the cast sees the presence of Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich And Samira Wiley. The screenplay was signed by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell.

This is instead the description of the plot:

“The film focuses on Finch (Tom Hanks), a scientist who is also the last man left on Earth and who, knowing he is going to die, decides to build a robot (using his skills as an inventor) to make him stay close to his dog. The three will embark on an epic journey across the country, and Finch will teach the robot to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and the dog to accept him as a new owner. “