The poster of the new Mass Effect hides 5 revelations, only no one has figured out which ones

The future of Mass Effect is yet to be written and it appears that BioWare is putting all effort into giving fans the long-awaited sequel to Commander Shepard’s popular space adventure series.

The series has made a comeback lately thanks to the release of the Legendary Edition, a remastered playable also on next generation consoles that allows players to relive the first three adventures of Mass Effect in a version more in step with the times.

We still don’t know much about the next chapter of the BioWare saga, but we are aware of the fact that the team is working diligently and that the new game will aim to have true next-gen jaw-breaking graphics, it could also take advantage of Epic’s new graphics engine. : Unreal Engine 5.

Now, through the official BioWare website, we learn that in the image released during the N7 Day the team has inserted numerous interesting details useful to have a first look at the future of the series.

“If you’re curious about Mass Effect, I’d like to encourage you to take a look at the poster we showed on N7 Day. If you look closely, there are a handful of hidden secrets; according to my accounts there are at least five surprises, each of these suggests a fantastic future in the universe of Mass Effect ».

These are the words of Gary McKay of BioWare, which therefore invites us to take a more careful and investigative look at the image in question that we suggest you check at this link. Many had noticed some symbolism in the image, but probably no one was able to find even five clues about the new game …

With the hope of a bright future for the series, we remind you that Mass Effect it could also become a TV series, and among the actors who have shown themselves interested in the project there is one that video game fans know very well.