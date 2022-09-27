The posthumous confidences of Alan Rickman on Harry Potter

A great British actor, Alan Rickman achieved world star status with his role as Severus Snape in the eight films of the “Harry Potter” saga. In the logbook he kept, he noted several impressions and feelings about this experience. A unique experience, but which has not often satisfied him…

Alan Rickman, his voice still carries

British film and theater actor Alan Rickman died on January 14, 2016, leaving a lingering void. Since its formidable revelation in 1988 in crystal trap until the loan of his voice in Alice through the looking glass in 2016, the actor dazzled audiences with exceptionally consistent performances. An exceptional actor, he brilliantly played the professor Severus Snapea central character in the saga Harry Potter and one of the favorite characters of the huge community of fans of JK Rowling’s creation.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ©Warner Bros.

Six years after his death and eleven years after the release of the last opus Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2the actor’s logbook will be published, under the title Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries. Writings between the reminder and the diary where mix thoughts, questions, impressions on the professional and personal daily life of the actor.

Extracts were published by The Guardian, in which we can thus discover comments by Alan Rickman on the films of the saga which made him world famous. And reading these words, we understand that the actor did not particularly carry the saga in his heart…

“I feel almost nothing about Harry Potter. And it disturbs me…”

For Harry Potterit all started in August 2000, and at first glance Alan Rickman seems unconvinced. He said yes to Warner Bros., but didn’t feel anything special at first. the August 23he writes:I get in the car and head for Siena to get there before dark. Around 8 p.m., I was at the Patio Bar and called Los Angeles to say OK for Harry Potter.“

Then the next day:

By the pool and I feel next to nothing about Harry Potter. And it disturbs me (…)

We then learn that between October 6 and 7 of the same year, Alan Rickman and Joanne Rowling (aka JK Rowling) talk on the phone, to talk about Severus Snape together. He writes in his diary that talking to him is “talk to someone who is living these stories, not making them up. She says, “Well, when he was young, you see, so-and-so things happened to him…” and never, “I wanted this and that…”“

Questions and a tackle to John Williams

On December 10, the shooting of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone begins. The next day, Alan Rickman writes that the shooting seems expeditious to him. And above all, that his character has to wear a hat and he doesn’t like it.

It’s an express shoot – no talk about the scene and what we think of it. Maybe there is no time… Maybe… Too many people are involved in the decisions. A hat was made for Snape. A hat ? For Snape? Fortunately Chris Columbus is also a nice and funny guy, and it’s easy to guess what he thinks, what he wants. (…) It works. And it looks good.

November 4, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stones premiered at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Alan Rickman writes, ironically: “The film should only be seen on the big screen. It achieves a scale and depth that pairs well with John Williams’ hideous composition..”

“I still don’t think Daniel Radcliffe is really an actor”

the January 9, 2002Alan Rickman puts on the Severus Snape costume and prepares for the filming of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. On January 14, he finds his playing partners:

Happy to see them all again and it feels like a dream, as if we had never left each other. And in a way, it was – and it will continue…

But the December 4, 2002the actor writes a few lines emphasizing his desire to leave the franchise.

I’ve spoken with (his agent) Paul Lyon-Maris about stopping Harry Potter, and he thinks that’s what’s going to happen. But here we are with a conflict of schedules. We repeat that it is not for Harry Potter. But they (the studios) don’t want to hear anything.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets ©Warner Bros.

But he is again the interpreter of Severus Snape for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabanwhich began filming in February 2003. The May 2he shares his feelings towards Daniel Radcliffe.

He’s so focused now. Serious and focused – but still having fun. I still don’t think he’s really an actor, but he’ll definitely direct and/or produce. And he has such support from his parents, calm and respectful support. Nothing is forced.

“Emma Watson’s diction is at times incomprehensible”

On July 30, 2003, everything seems to be going wrong for Alan Rickman. He writes in his diary:

The day started fabulously with the screen falling on my head, I lost consciousness briefly and then melancholy took over me all day. I love Alfonso Cuarón too much to impose that on him, so I went and complained off set and we settled. (…) Children need to be directed. They do not know their dialogues and Emma Watson’s diction is at times incomprehensible. In addition, my so-called rehearsal is with a substitute who is French.

But in the end, the May 23, 2004the day of the world premiere of this third Harry PotterAlan Rickman has nothing but praise to describe the work of the director: “Alfonso did an extraordinary job. It’s a very mature film, so daring that it made me smile and smile again. Each shot is the work of an artist and a storyteller. The spectacular effects are naturally fit into the life of the film, it’s not just ‘show-off’.”

Sick, Alan Rickman continues

In 2005, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Alan Rickman received treatment during the year. the January 6, 2006, he is operated for a total ablation of the prostate. the January 30he says yes for the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixafter hesitating.

Finally, it’s yes for Harry Potter 5. The sensation is neither sad nor joyful. The argument that convinced me:Go to the end. It’s your story.“

On the set of this one, he observes himself and formulates a remark. “I realize that as soon as I’m in Snape’s costume, something happens. It became impossible for me to chat, to be smiling, open. The character reduces me, ties me up. Not the best qualities on a film set. I had never been so uncommunicative with a team. Fortunately, Daniel fulfills this role with ease and charm. and youth.”

Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix ©Warner Bros.

In 2007, Alan Rickman obtained the last volume of the Harry Potter saga and wrote, the July 27 :

I’ve finished reading the latest Harry Potter. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he has ever known, and he names his son Albus Severus. It was a genuine witness transmission. A little piece of information given by Jo Rowling seven years ago – Snape was in love with Lily Potter – had given me a good thing to cling to.

The bittersweet end to a ten-year collaboration

In 2009, the end is near. the July 2ndAlan Rickman humorously notes: “Eventually, the deal is made for the final two films, and each has been carefully left in possession of their genitals.“Ironically, but we feel a distance from the actor vis-à-vis the franchise that will not be reduced. July 9thhe lets loose on the production and the director David Yates:

Party at the Natural History Museum. The desire to eat and especially drink is matched only by the need to bang the heads of the three Davids (producers David Heyman and David Barron, and director David Yates) against the wall. I understand the why of the character development and the special effects, but where is the story????

March 29, 2010 is the very last day of filming from the Harry Potter saga for Alan Rickman. He is moved but does not go into details.