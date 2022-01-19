The posthumous letter from a woman who died of cancer: “I would like dignity to be restored to the sick”

We receive and publish the posthumous letter that Anna Maria Ghibaudo he wrote last December. The worsening of the disease then led to her death, but her family decided to spread the letter anyway: “For us, the message it contains is very important and the information that readers can derive from its words could also serve to clarify those who are experiencing a serious illness today, as has happened to us.”, Explain Mrs. Ghibaudo’s relatives.

Hello Director,

I am writing to leave you some reflections, hoping that you and your readers will like them. My name is Anna Maria, although everyone knows me as Anna; I am a mother, a grandmother, I have sisters and a brother, I am an aunt, a cousin and I am also a niece. I am a friend, a neighbor, I was a teacher, then retired and now I am sick. Not everyone knows that healthcare in Italy, as we live it today, was established by the Andreotti IV government on the proposal of the Minister of Health Tina Anselmi. Thanks to her, the National Health Service was established based on the solidarity vision in the provision of services in which health coverage was extended to all. I think it is important to remember her: few streets, squares or health facilities are dedicated to her. In recent months I have had to resort to medical treatment several times, encountering some difficulties also due to the restrictions in force for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I think that the protection of the sick is important and for this I agree that there are limitations in accesses, visits, but all this does not mean that Covid cannot be an excuse to deprive patients of personality, to totally isolate them from medical information. and from the affection of family members.

I would like the sick to be informed of the presence of waiting lists, so that they can choose where to be treated, I would like urgent protocols to be established, so as to manage serious situations like mine, on the other hand I do not think that every sick person can be equal to another and that each disease can be uniformed, each person reacts differently. I wish that the treatments for my tumor were not performed only one day a week, the diseases cannot be followed according to such clusters. On the other hand, cancer is a time-dependent disease. Imagine if people with a heart attack were operated on only on Tuesdays. I would like support services to be established for patients and also for family members who have to undertake complex paths of care, pain and fatigue. In short, I would like dignity to be restored to sick people: having to take care of oneself does not mean accepting having to lose one’s intelligence or one’s rights.

But dear director, I would also like to tell you that in this difficult journey I met some angels: the first, in name and in fact, is Dr. Angelo Cifariello, who with a professional but also very human way followed me to alleviate my pain every time you need it. Nurse Giovanni Chiurazzi from the Urology clinic also allowed me to manage a fluffy catheter that often got mad. I don’t want to forget the home care nurse Ilenia Carle who patiently treated me every day, accompanied by intern Annalisa Summino. And then doctor Catia Lovino, medical director of the Monteserrat – Caraglio nursing home, who with medical honesty and kind behavior welcomed me and my children, together with doctor Belli, doctor Spittalugo and doctor Martini, the head nurse Giuliano Simone . I want to thank all of them for their immense availability and understanding.