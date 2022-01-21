The postman Del Fante sticks his nose into Starace’s bill

With this article, we inaugurate a series of contributions on the games of Italian finance. From Generali to Tim, from Poste to Unicredit, how does the establishment that counts in the shadow of the girls, of politics, in bloom.

by Franco Lodige

In the strange game of Italian public capitalism today the post office risks becoming the new IRI. Certainly more efficient, listed (the stock is doing great, in one year its capitalization has grown by 40 per cent) and with a manager, Renziano Matteo del Fante, who allowed himself to niche Caltagirone’s offer, to become his front man at Generali.

But let’s go in order. Starting from the end. As Mf wrote well today, the sleepy post offices would like to buy 100 percent of LIS, that is Lottomatica Italia Services, a company active in processing for third parties but also in payment and electronic money services.

This obviously makes sense from an industrial point of view. It would be an interesting integration with their Poste pay payment system, with which they already have contractual relationships. Far more reasonable than landing in the electricity and gas market, in which the same post office said they wanted to enter. It is probably much more profitable than entering telephony, where he has been present as a virtual operator for some time. There is still no interest in panettone: even if never say never.

Del Fante against Starace? Well, let’s not exaggerate. Enel is a giant that has 18 percent of the Italian generation and a market position that certainly cannot be worried by the Post Office. Although it is not a mystery that the number one of the electric giant did not like the competition at home: basically they share the ministry of the economy as shareholder. Just as Del Fante’s position in the telecommunications sector is certainly not the cause of Telecom’s pain.

If anything, the problem is another. Poste has made up her mind to do everything. Also thanks to the extraordinary collection of savings, it has very broad shoulders. But how does your core business work? How will your network of branches, to which tobacconists or Lottomatica points opportunistically join, when it suits you, how will it be managed?

It is very likely that at Poste they look closely at what happened in the credit sector: where bank branches have become a problem. Once they tore them to the sound of millions of euros, today they are sold with the dowry. Well, does the new model of the Post Office have fewer branches and more collateral activities? And the new model of Italian public capitalism is that of ruthless competition? Posed against Enel, Enel against Eni.

The management’s choice to focus on parcel delivery, in a world where everything can be bought with a click, was spot on. Now the presumption of being able to do everything could cost you dearly.