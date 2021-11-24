the postponement of a year was a decision that put the players in front of everything – Nerd4.life

Joseph Staten, the creative director of Halo Infinite, returned to speak in an interview with IGN.com of the year postponement of the game, stating that mostly it was a choice he has put the players in front of everything, including money.

The original plans were to launch Halo Infinite alongside Xbox Series X and S, as stated several times by Microsoft and as demonstrated by the marketing campaign of the console, in which the new Halo was very present, but the first gameplay of the game shown last year received too negative reactions from the players, which pushed developers and publisher on referral.

Staten: “There was enormous pressure to stay on course. I think it’s a wonderful example of how Xbox leadership did the right thing for fans and gamers alike, even if it pissed them off, even if there were costs to pay. It was a decision that put players first and I’m proud that my studio and Xbox made it.“

In another interview, in this case with Eurogamer.net, Staten unveiled how the time of additional development did well to Halo Infinite, because it allowed it to run great on all platforms: “There are many other examples I could do, not least making sure it ran well across all platforms. We simply committed to following a few principles, then a handful of important goals, following them for campaign and multiplayer.“

There multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite is already available as free-to-play for PC and Xbox consoles. There single player campaign it will instead be launched on December 8, 2021, on all platforms, with the cooperative mode that will follow next year.