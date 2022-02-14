“The postponement of the matchday of March 20 for the national team has been requested. We are studying some reforms for the Serie A”

The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina spoke this morning to the microphones of Radio too sport, touching on several interesting topics. The following is highlighted by our editorial staff:

“National playoffs? We asked for the postponement of the day of 20 March (it would be the 30th and Napoli would host Udinese, ed), but we also know that the calendar is very clogged. We hope until the last day that the League will be able to grant Mancini a few more days.

PHOTO: Getty – Insigne Mancini Nazionale

Capacity in the stadiums? 75% of the total capacity is already a step forward, but it doesn’t satisfy. I hope that at the end of the month we can finally return to 100%.

Liquidity index? Yes, we plan to insert it as criteria for admission to championships: it would be an absolute first time for Serie A. In this way we will put the relationship between revenues and costs of work.

Salary cap? We are also trying to work in this sense. When we manage to secure the system, which has been strongly shaken by the pandemic, I believe that football will also find its part serenity in management costs.

EURO2032? We have applied for theEuropean of 2032also to avoid the competition of reality that today are a lot more equipped than us“