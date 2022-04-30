The potential of Nintendo Switch cloud gaming

The data speaks for itself: an important part of the future, regardless of the Nintendo Switch business model, goes through the cloud game. the consultant newzoospecializing in market data, published a few days ago a revealing report. As detailed, during 2021 cloud gaming generated more than 1,500 million dollars. To this data, in addition, it is necessary to add the almost 22 million players who enjoyed this game model. However, the data from newzoo they don’t end there.

Throughout the report, the Anglo-Saxon portal details several predictions of the future of this service. According to their estimates, in 2024 revenues will reach 6,300 million dollars. For their part, the players could go from the 22 mentioned to just over 58 million users. This, therefore, implies that Nintendo Switch is wasting the potential of cloud gaming. In two years it is expected that, if the estimates are correct, revenue quadruple current. And, in view of the possibilities of services such as Spotify or HBO, it may be appropriate to begin to consider exploiting that possibility.

Nintendo Switch trusts the fair and necessary in the game in the cloud

Currently, the Big N has a rather small catalog for this possibility. Apart from Kingdom Heartsthe franchise that is always mentioned when talking about the service, users can enjoy proposals such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Controlthe third installment of Hitman or the celebrated Resident Evil VII. However, the latter is an example of a company practice that discriminates against a significant sector of its public. The seventh installment of resident Evilas well as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Y Phantasy Star Online 2, can only be enjoyed in Japan.

This maneuver shows that Nintendo doesn’t believe in cloud gaming on Switch despite its potential. Fortunately for its users, the possibilities of the service go beyond economic benefit. However, this is a path that the Big N does not finish investigating. If it did, it could bring system gamers closer to, in addition to the titles mentioned, other such important games as Elden Ring either the eighth installment of Resident Evil VIIIthe title our community chose as the most wanted that is not available on the console.

Much to improve before strengthening the bet

As Nintendo is no stranger to these numbers, since the company itself is part of the amount that makes them up, the normal thing would be for him to increase his bet on the service. However, before undertaking this maneuver, it would be necessary for will improve many aspects. In addition to the aforementioned catalog, there is another main one that puts many Switch players back, it is poor console connection. Not even the dock of the OLED model, with an integrated Ethernet port, has been able to improve one of the biggest evils of Switch. Even so, it is expected that this is the first stone of a path that, in the future, will lead to a more than decent connection for the benefit of the players.

So, if Nintendo improved the Switch connection and believed in enhance the game catalog in the cloud, users would end up reciprocating the company’s shares. Historically, it has been shown that There is no more loyal community than Nintendo. For this reason, if the Japanese firm chose to enhance this service with better internet and a large string of games, users are sure to rise to the occasion. After all, who would object to enjoying some titles that would otherwise be they couldn’t be on Nintendo Switch?

And you, are you a user of the Nintendo Switch cloud game? Do you think this service has a future and potential to explore on the console? We read you in the comments.