the potential opponents of Napoli, dates and matches

Europa League draws, play-offs of the UEFA competition. Here comes the latest news on Europa League play-off draws: dates and matches of the challenges with relegated from the Champions League.

Europa League: play-offs of the competition. At the end of the group stage we take the field for the play-offs of the Europa League with the relegations of the Champions League groups. Unlike in the past, only the runners-up in the standings reach the round of 32 against the teams that finished third in the Champions League groups. Europa League play-offs to be played in February 2022.

Europa League draws: date

As usual, the Europa League draw for the play-offs will be staged in Nyon, Switzerland: appointment on Monday 13 December 2021 at 13:30, immediately after the round of 16 of the Champions League and before that of the Conference League. The Europa League play-off draw live on TV.

Where to see the Europa League draws?

Europa League play-off draws, where to see them on TV and streaming? Several alternatives to follow i Europa League draws, live on TV and streaming will be visible between Sky and the UEFA website.

Europa League play-offs: qualified teams and matches

Play-offs Europa League which will be played on February 17 and February 24, divided into 8 games per round. These are the teams qualified for that round.

Play-offs Europa League: seeded teams

Betis

Rangers

Naples

Real Sociedad

Olympiacos

three more to be defined

Europa League play-offs: unseeded teams

Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol

Zenit St. Petersburg

Seville

Barcelona

Port

Leipzig

Atalanta

Round of 16 Europa League: the qualified teams

After the Europa League play-offs there will be the round of 16, where there are already qualified teams. Because all the first of the groups Europa League will be entitled to the Round of 16. To establish the matches, another draw will be necessary, which will be staged on February 25, 2022. These are the teams qualified for the Round of 16:

Lyon

Monk

West Ham

Bayer Leverkusen

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht Frankfurt

two to be defined