The pots for the Qatar World Cup draw: Mexico and USMNT can no longer be seeded… and can fall to fourth

Lto marathon Tuesday’s qualifying round dictate sentence. Seven and a half tickets were distributed between Africa (5), Europe (2) and Conmebol (a playoff), leaving everything practically outlined for Friday’s World Cup draw.

Without playing, Mexico and the United States were harmed. The tricolor and the team with the stars and stripes play their last qualifying duel on Wednesday, with a foot and a half already in Qatar directly, but the Portugal win over North Macedonia prevents them from being in Pot 1, the seeded one.

That first group of teams will be made up of the host Qatar and the seven best in the next FIFA ranking. The Lusitanian triumph gave them the last place in Pot 1.

So Mexico and the United States will be in Pot 2, along with teams like Germany and the Netherlands. But there is an even greater risk: if a cataclysm occurs and they do not qualify directly, they will go to Pot 4.

The last of the drums is where the teams that go through the intercontinental playoff will be, which in the case of the half ticket for the fourth in Concacaf will be against a rival from Oceana. Also there are the winner of the Conmebol-Asia duel and the last in Europe, the one suspended for the war.

The rules are relatively simple for the distribution of pots. In Pot 4 the intercontinental playoffs will gos and the winner of the key Ukraine, Scotland and Wales from UEFA.

In number 1, go to Qatar and the seven best in the ranking; the 2 will be for the eighth to 15, the 3 for the 16 to 23, as long as they do not fall in playoff positions, and the rest in the fourth.

In addition to the situation in Mexico, USA and Costa Rica, the other Concacaf team can change groups. Canada will be in Pot 3 if they beat Panama on Wednesday; if not, to fourth and Tunisia goes up to third. That changes the picture, since the only restriction of the draw is a maximum of two European teams in each group. At the moment, there are five seeded Europeans, four in Pot 2, two in Pot 3 and one in Pot 4.

DRUM 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

DRUM 2: Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay. Mexico and the United States would be if they qualify directly.

DRUM 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Canada or Tunisia

DRUM 4: Tunisia or Canada, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Repechage Asia-Conmebol, Repechage Oceania-Concacaf, Repechage Europe (Ukraine, Scotland or Wales)

The draw will take place Friday April 1, 2022at 19:00 Qatar time (12:00 Eastern time, 10:00 Mexico time).

The FIFA Football World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from November 21 to December 18 of this year.