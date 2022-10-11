The power of expectations. Does the dollar hold at 200?

In September 2022, the CUP/USD exchange rate of the informal market presented the greatest depreciation since the touch began to register purchase and sale offers on social networks. In a single month, the CUP lost 30% of its value relative to the USD to hit the 200 CUP mark on October 2. The largest depreciation prior to this occurred in January (21%), when the CUP/USD rate crossed the 100 CUP mark.

August had been a hectic month for the CUP as a result of a failed intervention by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy to control the informal market. Defining a fixed rate of 120 CUP and entering to withdraw USD in a market in which there is no surplus of foreign exchange aggravated the exchange imbalance and promoted the exchange rate up to 150 CUP.

Although the last two months have seen a greater rate of depreciation of the peso and greater volatility in the informal market, this is based on an underlying trend of an increase in the exchange rate during the last two years.

The trend is influenced by elements of the real economy. The greatest shortage of products and foreign currency has been felt since the end of 2019. Since that date, the effects of both the tightening of sanctions under the Trump Administration and the freezing of reforms during the Raúl/Díaz-Canel transition have become visible. Then, the pandemic forced most of the world’s economies to be put into an “induced coma” and the Cuban economy was no exception. [2]. But in the Cuban case, important sectors seem not to wake up yet (among them agriculture, the manufacturing and sugar industry, and goods exports).

The economy as a whole appears to have bottomed out with no recovery possible. The problems of the electrical energy system, the contraction of the labor force due to emigration and the permanence of notable monetary and fiscal imbalances take a toll on the ability to return to pre-pandemic production levels. The damage caused by Hurricane Ian add to the string of bad news for the economy.

The situation influences the constant loss of value of the CUP. In recent weeks, it seems that a speculative phenomenon fueled by expectations has been added that promoted the purchase of currencies “at any price”.

AN INTERESTING SAMPLE OF THE DEMAND FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE

In general, when an increase in the exchange rate is seen in the magnitude and with the speed that it experienced since August, there is a high probability that demand explains a large part of the adjustment.

The graph below shows a sample of the demand for foreign currency in the informal exchange market. The development team of the touch has collected daily not only the exchange rate social media announcements, but also the USD amounts that participants are proposing to buy (and sell). The amounts that the participants propose to buy have been aggregated into a total daily value and that serves as a sample of the demand for USD.

Despite being a sample that only uses virtual ads, there is a certain coherence between the demand for foreign currency and the path of the exchange rate. For example, the positive correlation was very strong in January: there was an increase in the daily demand for currencies and that strengthened the USD (depreciated the CUP). From February to May, demand remained at the lowest values ​​of the year and the exchange rate stabilized.

In June, when the exchange rate strongly resumed the depreciation trend of the CUP, it coincided that the demand for foreign currency grew (with greater impetus from the end of July and until mid-September), as happened with the exchange rate .

Two apparently atypical moments stand out in the graph. One is the appreciation of the exchange rate at the end of May, which occurred in the week that US President Joe Biden announced a group of partial relaxations to trips and remittances to Cuba. Also around that time, Economy Minister Gil announced that they would begin to selectively sell foreign currency to some state and private companies at a lower rate than the informal market. This seems to have generated some optimism that was reflected in the informal value of the CUP, although it only lasted around ten days.

The other striking behavior happened recently, when a negative correlation between the value of the USD and demand began to manifest itself. Since September 24, the volume of currency demand in the networks fell, while the exchange rate sustained its increase. How can these data be interpreted?

If the data is trusted to be a representative sample of FX demand in the parallel FX market, and consistency between the two series on the chart remains, then the drop in USD demand should be interpreted as a sign that there is less pressure for the exchange rate to continue its depreciation. At the price of 200 CUP there are fewer people who are willing to buy USD, and that, at least for now, can give the exchange rate a temporary respite.

According to the data in the graph, a similar phenomenon occurred in February. After the drop in demand for USD, the exchange rate stayed close to 100 for just over two months. But there are many variables that intervene as determinants of an exchange rate, including perceptions and expectations. Therefore, any prediction exercise based on historical experiences will always have a very high margin of error.

THREE DETERMINANTS OF THE DEMAND FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE

One could think of three main factors that have recently promoted the demand for foreign currency and, therefore, the devaluation of the CUP: emigration, inflation and the loss of credibility of the Central Bank.

The first factor (emigration) has been pressing for a long time the devaluation of the CUP. The number of Cubans crossing the US southern border continues to show a steady flow. The causes on both shores that promote the journey have not changed. Therefore, it can be expected that Cubans will continue to buy USD to emigrate and that this will continue to be an important determinant of the exchange rate imbalance. However, it does not seem that this was the factor of change in the conditions of the informal foreign exchange market in the last two months. Something new should be able to explain the significant increase in the demand and value of the USD in August and part of September.

Given the characteristics of this type of market and the factors that are usually associated with sudden changes in a few days, the determinants that could best explain the exchange rate should be associated with expectations.

It is important to remember that in the medium and long term there are fundamental elements of the real economy and macroeconomic balances that influence the supply and demand for USD. Therefore, they condition the underlying trend of the exchange rate. Among them, we can mention the GDP, tourism, remittances and the fiscal deficit. But foreign exchange markets, like other financial markets, are influenced by expectations and often move exuberantly on waves of optimism or pessimism, which may or may not be rational.

Volatile behaviors are reinforced and fed back when different participants act as a group. The phenomenon is known as the “herd effect”, and for the so-called “self-fulfilling prophecies”: if a majority believes and acts as a consequence of an expectation of consensus, it ends up happening. It works for the participants as a confirmation of their beliefs, and encourages them to act in the same way. So successively.

One aspect of expectations in the foreign exchange market can be associated with inflationary prospects. The official data from the National Office of Statistics and Information, through its Consumer Price Index (which underestimates true inflation between five and six times), show month after month that inflation remains out of control. Inflation and the devaluation of the CUP seem to have no end and that has permeated people’s expectations.

As inflation and devaluation do not stop, people seek refuge in a stronger currency to safeguard the purchasing power of their income and savings. That is, they demand USD, EUR and other currencies to protect themselves from the loss of value of the CUP. It is also perceived as an easy option to make money by speculating on the rise of the USD.

The more currency people demand, the more the CUP depreciates, which encourages them to continue buying. The behavior helps explain the upward spiral of the USD, fueled by self-fulfilling prophecies and the herd effect, perceived in August and September in the informal market.

Both inflation and devaluation have a high monetary component, since they depend on the amount of CUPs in circulation, which mostly come from the fiscal deficit. In 2019, the fiscal deficit was 6,435 million CUP and in 2021 it was 63,697 million CUP. As a consequence, the amount of money in circulation (cash plus bank accounts) increased more than three times in just two years, from 65,028 million in 2019 to 190,917 million in 2021 (see tables 6.2 and 6.3 of the 2021 Statistical Yearbook, ONEI).

These are the CUPs that can be used to buy foreign currency in the informal market. If people believe that inflation will continue to rise and that the exchange rate will continue to devalue, they use a greater proportion of the growing amount of CUP to buy foreign currency.

To think that inflation will continue to rise would fall within the category of rational expectations, because in fact the Government has not defined a macroeconomic stabilization plan and the State budget approved for 2022 contemplates another very large fiscal deficit.

If the unfortunate intervention of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy in the foreign exchange market in August is added to the inflationary scenario, the list of the three determinants that seem most relevant in the current situation is complete.

In August it became clear that the government has little control over what happens in the informal foreign exchange market. The informal foreign exchange market has gained a life of its own. Fewer people trust that the government has the ability to influence either the exchange rate or inflation. This also occurs after the failure of the Ordering task in 2021.

The so-called “unanchoring of expectations” is one of the phenomena that central banks avoid at all costs. When economic policy loses credibility, it is much more difficult and costly to influence the dynamics and decisions of economic actors and markets. When the markets do not have an anchor (which comes from trust in the economic authorities and their policies), speculation, spirals, volatility and bubbles are normal and frequent.

So be prepared for more sudden swings in the informal forex market, like the one in August and September, above or below 200. The current plateau in currency values ​​has shaky foundations.

[2] The term “induced coma” was coined by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman to define economic policies during the pandemic in the US.

